Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech donates `2 crore to CMRF

Hyderabad: Bharat Bio-tech Company contributed Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to assist to curtail the coronavirus in the State.

A cheque to this amount was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by the company's Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella, co-founder and joint managing Director Suchitra K Ella and President Sai D Prasad here at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. Krishna M Ella said that very soon the company is unveiling a vaccine for the eradication of coronavirus.