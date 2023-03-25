Hyderabad: Bhatti terms Rahul's disqualification from Lok Sabha as a slap on democracy

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has termed the disqualification of their party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha as slap on democracy of the country. Bhatti said he was shocked after hearing the news of the conviction of Rahul Gandhi for two years in a criminal defamation case.



The CLP leader said the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi was also a conspiracy of the ruling party leaders against the secular fabric of the country. He called upon the proponents of democracy, secular and progressive leaders to condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha in one voice. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government that lakhs of people were with Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at Vaadiguda of Asifabad mandal as part of his ongoing padayatra. Bhatti said Rahul Gandhi had undertaken his Bharat jodo padayatra in order to unite the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He termed Rahul Gandhi as the real advocate of democracy. He made it clear that Rahul Gandhi was not scared of the threats of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to send him to jail. He said the blood of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who sacrificed her life for the dignity and unity of the country, was flowing in the veins of Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that Modi and Amit Shah had conspired and ensured conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case.