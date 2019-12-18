Hyderabad: Bio-diversity flyover likely to re-open in 10 days

No flaws in the design of the Bio-diversity flyover and is likely to be reopened in 10 days after getting approval from the government, said GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday.

The accident on the flyover took place due to the speed of the vehicle crossing 40 km.

Lokesh said that around 540 vehicles have been penalised for travelling beyond the limited speed and this will be continued further if any vehicle found exceeding the speed that limited to 40 mph.

A report from the panel set up on the flyover design stated that there is no flaw in the structure of the flyover, said Lokesh adding that a decision of closing the flyover on weekends will be taken after discussing with the police.

However, leading experts opposed the committee's report and said it was unsafe. According to Dr. SP Anchuri, India vice-president and infrastructure expert of the Structural Engineers World Congress, the flyover is risky for the commuters due to two S-type curves, one after the another at a very short distance.