Hyderabad: BJP reiterates demand for regular health bulletin on coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to release daily corona positive cases health bulletins.



In a statement on Friday, he demanded the State government to disclose the coronavirus cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) at Delhi and how many people who have participated in the TJ meeting at Delhi returned to the State.

Questioning the rationale of the State government for shying away from disclosing the details of the cases linked to the TJ, he said, "Giving district-wise corona positive cases help people in those districts to be on guard and take necessary precautions."

The Karimnagar MP alleged that the mismatch in the number of cases disclosed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the State Medical and Health departments is making people doubt the authenticity of the Health department bulletins.

"People are in confusion when the number of corona cases announced by the officials of the Chief Minister's Office differed within an hour with that of the health bulletin released by the Medical and Health department."

He demanded the government to ensure such confusion do not take place in the minds of people and asked for releasing regular corona cases health bulletins through the Health department.

Regarding the contributions to the PM-CAREs, the BJP MP said that there is a good response from the people and party workers give donations to PM-CARES fund, set up to fight coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Thanking the party workers and the people of Telangana for their overwhelming response to his appeal for contributions to the PM-CARES, Sanjay announced Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS fund and one month salary to PM-CARES fund.

He said that Rs 50 lakh has been spent in his Parliament constituency for taking up various measures in containing the deadly virus and thanked party leader and former MP Vivek Venkatswamy for announcing a contribution of Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES fund.

Reiterating his appeal, he asked people to strictly follow lockdown norms in the country's fight against the invisible deadly epidemic. The country is passing through a crucial period in the wake of coronavirus and everyone should extend help to governments in containing the virus.