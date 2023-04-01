Hyderabad: BJP should abolish Manusmrirti if it has love for Hindus, says CPI

Hyderabad: CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao demanded rival BJP to abolish controversial treaty of Hindu religion Manusmriti if it really lived the Hindu community people of the country. He told the BJP leaders that the left party's objective was to achieve modern society without any caste and religious inequalities. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the first conference of DHPS held at Osmania University. Rao was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the people to fight against inequalities, insecurity, communal and caste hatred. Stating that the wealth of the country is in the hands of industrialists like Gautam Adani and Ambani, he said that it was unfortunate that the prime minister of the country Narendra Modi was extending his complete Support to them in a shameful manner. He said that the cries of hunger of the poor of the country were not being heard by the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He wondered as to how the BJP would bring in the rule of Rama in the country when it's people are facing hunger, inequality and untouchability?

The national president of all India Dalit rights forum and former MLA Ramamurthy also spoke on the occasion.