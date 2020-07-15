Hyderabad: Body of COVID-19 patient at Gandhi Hospital left unattended for hours due to lack of staff

coronavirus patient left unattended inside a ward at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for hours after his death due to the lack of staff. Body of apatient left unattended inside a ward atin Hyderabad for hours after his death due to the lack of staff.

According to the hospital authorities, the incident occurred as most of the workers were on strike. Nurses and ward boys staged a protest at the hospital demanding salary hike and better facilities. Nearly 700 sanitation workers, security guards and patient care personnel also joined the protest demanding salary hike and regularization of their employment.

No one was there to attend the patient after several hours of death since the staff were on strike, Gandhi Hospital authorities said.

The hospital superintendent Raja Rao said that they are managing the six ICU and all the wards with the available staff. "Since the administration is concentrating more on patient care and treatment, shifting of the body got delayed," Raja Rao said.

However, this is not the time that Gandhi Hospital was in the news. Earlier, the hospital hit the headlines when it delivered the wrong dead body to the patient family who conducted the last rites. The incident came to light after the family of the wrong body contacted the hospital.