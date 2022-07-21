  • Menu
Hyderabad: Bonalu photo exhibition at Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple

Highlights

73 years old Bonalu celebration photos were displayed

Hyderabad: On the eve of Bonalu festivities at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram in Haribowli, a Bonalu photo exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The Telangana State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao inaugurated the photo exhibition, 73 years old Bonalu celebration photos were displayed.

On this occasion Krishna Mohan performed special puja at Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram and later offered Chadar and flowers at Dargah beside Akkanna Madanna Prayer Hall.

Temple Committee representatives A Bharath Prakash, G Rajaratnam, Ramdev Agarwal, K Dattatreya, A Satish, S P Kranthi Kumar and others were present.

