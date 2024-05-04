‘Double iSmart’ team kicks off new schedule in Mumbai

Dynamic director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ram Pothineni have reignited the excitement of fans as they commence shooting for their highly anticipated Pan India project, "Double iSmart." This sequel to their blockbuster "iSmart Shankar" promises to double the action and entertainment quotient, raising the stakes for the audience.

The shooting for "Double iSmart" resumed today in Mumbai, marking the beginning of a crucial phase in the film's production. With this lengthy schedule, the team aims to capture pivotal scenes involving the lead cast, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the project.

Director Puri Jagannadh, known for his bold and innovative storytelling, is spearheading the project with a commitment to delivering a cinematic spectacle that surpasses its predecessor. Ram Pothineni, who underwent a stylish makeover for his role, is geared up to captivate audiences once again with his charismatic performance.

Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt, who is set to portray a mighty powerful role in the film, elevating the narrative to new heights.

Behind the scenes, the creative team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that "Double iSmart" meets the expectations of fans across the country. Renowned composer Mani Sharma, known as the Melody Brahma, is set to deliver another sensational musical score, following his success with "iSmart Shankar." The cinematography, handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli, is expected to enhance the visual grandeur of the film.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, "Double iSmart" is a high-budget venture that aims to set new benchmarks in terms of technical excellence and entertainment value. Scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, the film is poised to captivate audiences across the Indian subcontinent.

As the shooting progresses, the makers have hinted at a massive promotional campaign in the pipeline, promising regular updates to keep fans engaged and excited about the upcoming cinematic extravaganza.