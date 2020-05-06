Hyderabad: Boozers throng to wine shops to buy liquor

Hyderabad: Boozers thronged to the wine shops waiting for their turn in long queues at different shops in Old City area.

Long queues were witnessed at wine shops as the alcoholics lined up even before the shops were opened. The shops were opened at 10 am but many were in the queue even as the shop owners were marking the circles for maintaining social distancing.

Few women were also seen as separate queues were maintained at some shops. It was noticed that few women were standing in queues to buy wines for others. A woman was seen collecting Rs 200 to stand in queue for getting liquor at Bhoiguda Kamaan area in Old City. Several who were not willing to wait in queue were approaching the woman.

Police personnel were deployed at the shops to maintain social distancing and avoiding traffic jams.

Many were seen carrying three to four 760 ml bottles.Some had come to see the crowd at the shops and were taking pictures and videos at the shops.