Hyderabad braces for traffic diversions ahead of Chief Minister’s Iftar event

With Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy set to host an Iftar gathering at LB Stadium on March 25, city authorities have rolled out traffic modifications to ensure smooth movement. These diversions will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in and around the stadium.

To manage congestion, vehicles approaching BJR Circle from AR Petrol Pump Junction will be rerouted towards Nampally. Similarly, those travelling from Basheerbagh to AR Petrol Pump via BJR Circle must take a detour towards SBH, Abids, and the Nampally station route.

Motorists using Sujatha School Lane to reach the Khan Lateef Khan Building will need to change their route at Sujatha School Junction and proceed via Nampally instead.

Officials have urged citizens to avoid high-traffic zones, including Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Junction (Monappa), Nirankari, Old Saifabad Police Station, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Control, Basheerbagh, BJR Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids, AR Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Complex, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

Public transport will also be affected, with RTC buses coming from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Circle avoiding LB Stadium’s front gate near Khan Lateef Khan Building. Instead, they will follow an alternate path via AR Petrol Pump to Nampally.

For real-time updates, commuters are advised to follow Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official social media handles on Facebook and X (@HYDTP). There is an Traffic helpline available as well.