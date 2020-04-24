Hyderabad: Bury yourself in books, advise book-a-holics

Hyderabad: Reading books is slowly making a comeback. Even the ones who never read a book are, thanks to the lockdown, laying their hands on one. That a book, indeed, is a man's best friend – at least in solitary – seems to be true.



April 23, World Book Day, was celebrated by millions of people and over 100 countries in lockdown. With schools closed due to COVID-19 and families confined at home, books stimulate our minds and boost well-being.

The book-a-holics are finding the lockdown the best time to keep themselves engrossed in reading. Many of them are preferring to read mythological books series. Speaking to The Hans India, M Sanjana Rao, who works for a PR agency in Somajiguda, said, "I have always loved reading books. These are good times to read books. At present I am reading 'Mrityunjaya' by Shivaji Sawant."

K Sahiti, a student of mass communication from St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, said, "I have a good collection. We have been in our houses for almost a month or so. Currently, I am reading a book titled 'The Secrets of the Nagas' by Amish Tripathi."

K Spurthi, a social activist said, "Books enlighten and transport us to a different world. It is a good mental exercise and also helps us improve our vocabulary. I recommended everyone to read a book at least every month. I am currently reading the book 'Feminist Rani' by Shaili Chopra and Meghna Pant."

Many twitterati's have also taken the social media platform sharing their love towards reading books especially during the lockdown.

K Rajashri (@RajashriKul) tweeted "#MyBookMyFriend My daughter Rudraveena, class 7 Kendriya Vidyalaya UoH, Gachibowli Hyderabad is reading a Marathi book 'Ravan' by Sharad Tandle and trying to understand another aspect of RAVANA."

Bibha Tripathi (@Bibha 43013762) tweeted, "#MyBookMyFriend Books are the best companion.. I am reading Sita by Amish Tripathi and Sophie's world by Jostein Gaarder."

Meanwhile, Telangana Jagruthi Founder and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha (@RaoKavitha) also tweeted on Thursday that she is currently reading 'Guns, Germs and Steel' by Jared Diamond. "#WorldBookDay I am currently Re-reading 'Guns, Germs and Steel' probably #Covid19India effect!! Will start 'A chequered brilliance' soon. What is your current book? And the immediate next? @ShekharGupta @supriya_sule @ShashiTharoor @dhanyarajendran @rahulpandita @VVSLaxman281"





