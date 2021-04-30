Top
Hyderabad: Bypoll at Lingojiguda ward underway

x

Highlights

The bypoll in the Lingojiguda ward which began at 7 am is underway peacefully. The ward recorded 12.52 per cent by 11 am.

Out of the 47,379 people who registered as electors in the Lingojiguda ward, 6,164 people exercised their franchise by 11 am.

The bypoll in Lingojiguda was necessitated following the demise of Lingojiguda corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud from BJP. Akula Ramesh won as corporator in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) held in December 2020.

As many as 57 polling centres were set up where the election is underway.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

