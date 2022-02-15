Hyderabad: Case against Assam CM at Jubilee Hills police station

A case was registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Jubilee Hills police station for his insulting remarks against Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.

It is known that the Congress leaders on Monday lodged complaints against Sarma and appealed to the police to register a case.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy along with other Congress leaders met senior police officials. In the complaint, Revanth said that during a recent election rally held in Uttarakhand, Sarma had made abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi after the latter demanded proof for 'Surgical Strike' carried out in September.

"Sarma made derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi saying that if BJP ever demanded proof of Rahul Gandhi being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," Revanth Reddy said in the complaint.

Revanth added that the Sarma's remarks at the rally was intended to 'create disharmony in the society and incite enmity, hatred, ill-will against the community of followers and supporters of the Indian National Congress and its leaders Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,' Reddy said.

The Jubilee Hills police, after taking necessary legal opinion on the complaint have booked a case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 294 (obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.