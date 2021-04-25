Hyderabad: CBSE, ICSE invite parents' ire for starting admission process

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) continue to give jitters to the parents amid people struggling to cope with Covid second wave.



Earlier, in utter violation of State government Covid guidelines, several CBSE-affiliated schools had commenced online courses and demanded fee from the parents. This had created a ruckus forcing parents and parents' associations to take to the streets, stage protests before the school campuses and the offices of the State Education department authorities. In turn, this had led to a law and order problem warranting the intervention of police to keep the protesting parents at bay citing Covid norms.

As if that was not enough, the CBSE schools have already run admissions for the academic year 2021-22 citing that they were following the Central board norms over which the State government has no say.

Similarly, the ICSE has been asking its affiliate schools running Class XI and XII, to start the admission process for the Class XI and commence online classes.

Speaking to The Hans India, Saritha Madhav (name changed) teaching mathematics in an ICSE-affiliated school in Banjara Hills, said that the Board's latest communique to the schools said that it had cancelled Class X examinations, and the CISCE was committed to devising a fair and an unbiased criterion based on which it would declare results of Class X on a later date.

However, much before even the declaration of results, it had asked to start Class XI admissions and start the online classes for these students.

Another lecturer working in an ICSE-affiliated school running the ISC sections in Moinabad in Ranga Reddy district said that the board asked the schools with ISC sections ie., Class XI and XII, to begin the admission process for Class XI, if not already started.

Now, the schools have to prepare a schedule to begin online classes for Class XI students at the earliest following the advisory issued by the board.

In all, there are 12 schools in Hyderabad running co-education, separate schools for boys and girls running the ISC sections. There are two schools, one each in Kompally and Moinabad districts in Ranga Reddy district. Similarly, one school running in Toopran in Medak and another in Keshampet in Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar district running the Class XI sections are not pulling up their socks to complete the admission process and run online classes for the academic year 2021-21.

When asked a district education official, Ranga Reddy said that the CBSE and ICSE schools are the ones who have become the most troublesome ones not only for parents, but also for the education department. "These schools have been resorting to gross violation of the State government GOs and other directives given from time-to-time," the official said.