Hyderabad: Central government official visits containment zone in the city

Hyderabad: Union Family Welfare department deputy director Chandrashekar on Wednesday appreciated the steps being taken up by the government in containing the corona virus in the city.

The deputy director visited three containment zones at Chandrayangutta in Old City on Wednesday. The deputy director inspected the barricading and went through the area. He enquired about the procedure through which the essential commodities were being provided to the people living in containment areas. Deputy Commissioner of Police S Pushparagam explained the Whatsapp group details through which the essential commodities were being supplied.

He also enquired about the number of houses in the containment zones and also about the fever survey, sanitisation, spraying etc. The officials informed the deputy director that the surveillance teams were being provided protective kits. The sanitation workers were provided masks, gloves and sanitizers. The emergency teams were stationed for 24-hours at the zones, the officials informed.

The deputy director talked to the locals living outside the containment zones. Local medical officer Jyothi, Jaipal Reddy, Murali and others were also present.