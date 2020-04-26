Hyderabad: Central team visits mega kitchen of Akshaya Patra

Hyderabad: The Central team, which came to enquire about the steps taken up by the State government in containing coronavirus, visited Akshaya Patra kitchen and enquired about their activities.

After visiting the special Covid-19 hospital at Gachibowli, the Central team members led by Jalshakti additional director Arun Baroka and others visited mega kitchen of Akshaya Patra at Narsingi.

The team members enquired about the quality of the food, hygienic conditions and also about the mode of transportation. The Akshaya Patra representatives explained to the team that this was the main kitchen and presently they were serving to 1.5 lakh people each day through the 150 Annapurna canteens of GHMC.

The canteens would be increased to 200 post coronavirus in the city. Apart from these there would be mobile canteens.

Officials including public health senior specialist Chandrashekar Green, National Institute of Nutrition director Hemalatha, Ministry of Consumer Affairs director SS Thakur, National Disaster Management associate professor Shekhar Chaturvedi, Cyberabad DCP Venkateshwar Rao, Rangareddy Additional Collector Prateek Jain, GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran and others were also present.