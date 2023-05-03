Hyderabad: CEO Vikas Raj apprises parties of steps to expand voter base

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Tuesday apprised leaders of various political parties leaders about the ECI's efforts to liberalise enrollment dates for youngsters in the age group of 17-18 years to expand the voter base. He highlighted the status of polling stations, ensuring minimum facilities such as ramps, drinking water, furniture, lighting, help desks, signage, and toilets.

The CEO said, as per ECIs directions, government officers will focus on providing permanent facilities at all polling stations. He chaired a meeting with representatives of political parties. The meeting was attended by the BJP, TDP, Congress, CPI (M) and MIM.

Vikas Raj informed the parties about the activities undertaken by the election returning officers, like conducting 406 meetings, displaying forms 8, 9, 10, and 11 on notice-boards, and importance of booth-level agents (BLAs) in ensuring fair and transparent elections. However, the CEO pointed out that the number of BLAs was not sufficient, with only 1,785, as against 34,891 polling stations. He requested the leaders to increase the number of BLAs.

The CEO said he had instructed EROs on safeguards against deletions, including photo similar entries, and highlighted the need for vigilance against logical errors detected at the data entry level. The ECI reported that there were currently four lakh pending forms, including forms 6,7, and 8.

He highlighted ECI's special initiative to promote voter participation among transgenders and other marginalised sections like tribals. The CEO appreciated the constructive and meaningful discussion with parties and expressed hope for continued collaboration to promote free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The parties requested CEO to give more details on the IT initiatives of ECI and also to hold workshops to make them aware of their role and responsibilities, keeping in view latest instructions and the upcoming general elections. Deputy CEOs Satya Vani and Hameed attended the meeting.