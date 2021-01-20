Hyderabad: 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' rally by Congress foiled

Hyderabad: The 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' programme of the Congress party leaders on Tuesday turned violent. The City police arrested TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A Revanth Reddy and other leaders at Lumbini Park, where they were deployed in large numbers to foil the protest march.

The police detained the leaders/activists who were expressing solidarity with protesting farmers and demanding rollback of hike in fuel prices. The leaders marched from the Assembly towards Raj Bhavan, but were stopped near the Secretariat and on other roads.

The leaders entered into an argument with the police during their arrest. They were later shifted to Saidabad police station. The police said there was no need for the protest. There was pushing and jostling between the police and protestors leading to mild tension.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka said the party held the programme to stand by famers of the country and the State. He lashed out at the Central and State governments and demanded immediate withdrawal of the three controversial agriculture laws. He wanted the State to continue the grain procurement centres. Vikramarka alleged that both the governments were doing injustice to farmers of both country and State.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP-led Central government was selling the interests of 80 crore people to corporate companies. He charged the Centre with writing the death warrant of farmers with the three farm laws.

Reddy remarked that there was no response from the Prime Minister even after the death of 20 farmers.Senior leaders V Hanumanth Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Union minister Balram Naik, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Mohd Ali Shabbir, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Jagga Reddy were also taken in preventive custody. Later, talking to reporters, the leaders condemned the arrests. They accused the government of adopting undemocratic means to stop peaceful protests. The TPCC chief said the Telangana Assembly should pass a resolution against the farm laws. He questioned the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue.

Venkat Reddy alleged that KCR took a u-turn over the farm laws. He said after strongly opposing them, KCR colluded with BJP leadership. The Congress leaders condemned the State decision not to procure agriculture produce during the Rabi. They demanded the government to continue the procurement centres and ensure MSP to farmers.