Hyderabad: City police distribute safety glasses to constables

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Wednesday distributed the safety glasses to the constables who are working round the clock in the city. The event took place at GPO, Abids.

Apart from the event, the officer also inspected the greeting cards made by around 950 students from 10 schools. The students presented the handmade greeting cards to express their happiness over services being rendered by the police department.

The Commissioner noted, "All these greeting cards were put for display at GPO, Abids. A length of about 100 feet was covered by the cards displayed. We are overwhelmed by the kind gesture shown by the students towards police department."