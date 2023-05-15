Hyderabad: City students come out with flying colours in ICSE, ISC

Hyderabad : Hyderabad students have come out with flying colours in the ICSE(class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Few affiliated schools secured 100% results for both Class X and XII students with the top scores ranging between 90% to 99.6%.

Some of the Class X city toppers are Hamza Nisar Basha, a student of Nasr Boys School, Gachibowli who secured 99.6 % and Naga Manasvini Siva student of Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam who secured 99.2% in class 10.

Johnson Grammar School achieved 100% results. In ICSE (class 10) exams, 730 students appeared, out of which 271 students scored more than 90%. In ISC (class 12) exams, out of 83 students, 23 students scored more than 90%, said Anil Israel, Principal, Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam. Along with St. Joseph’s School, Malakpet registered 100% results in ICSE with all 200 students passing with flying colours.

Interestingly, even this year, in Hyderabad Public School, girls secured more marks than boys in both that is the ICSE and ISC.

84% of the students scored distinction with 30% of them having scored above 90% in class 12. 81% of the students scored distinction with 30% of them getting more than 90% in class 10 (ICSE), said senior officer of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

Students of Nasr Boys exemplary performed well in the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) class X & XII Board examination.

In the class X examination Hamza Nisar Basha topped with 99.6% followed by Mirza Ayaan Baig securing 98.4% and Abhinav Varma Gottumukkala with 97.2%. In the class XII board examination Urwah Mohammed Farooq secured 87.75% followed by Ibad Ur Rahman securing 86.5%, said senior officer of Nasr Boys, Gachibowli.