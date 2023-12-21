Hyderabad: City to shiver for next 5 days

The chilled areas in city

Hyderabad: 13.8 degrees celsius

BHEL Factory: 12.2 degrees celsius

Rajendranagar: 12.3 degrees celsius

West Marredpally: 13.8 degrees celsius

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPC) issued a yellow alert as Hyderabad was bracing for a cold spell with minimum temperatures predicted to plunge below 15 degrees celsius over the next five days.

Several areas, including Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hayatnagar, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, and Musheerabad, are expected to witness minimum temperatures of around 13 degrees celsius. The city, almost in its entirety, is likely to experience the cold weather during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad has predicted fog and mist in the early mornings over the next five days. Maximum temperatures in the city have also been below normal for the last few days, with Wednesday’s recorded maximum temperature at 27.7 degrees celsius against the normal mark of 28.5 degrees celsius. IMD-Hyderabad predicts maximum temperatures to range between 26 and 28 degrees celsius over the next five days.

The adverse weather conditions are particularly impacting the districts surrounding Hyderabad. Kumaram Bheem district recorded the lowest temperature at 7.1 degrees celsius. The trend is expected to persist in Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar, Peddapalli, and Nirmal districts, where minimum temperatures may drop to single digits in the coming days.