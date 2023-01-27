Hyderabad: CM KCR expresses grief over demise of actress Jamuna

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday expressed his shock and grief over the passing away of veteran actress Jamuna. He recalled her yeomen services towards cinema, art, and culture. He said the filmfare award winner had earned great name and acted with top stars like N T Rama Rao and others. She acted hundreds of Telugu films, Kannada and even Hindi film and earned accolades from all.



Tollywood's yesteryear's actress Jamuna passed away this morning. She breathed her last at the age of 86 due to age-related issues at her home.

According to the sources, her mortal remains will be placed at the film chamber at 11 AM. Jamuna was born in 1936 in Hampi. Then her family moved to Duggirala, Guntur where she spent her childhood. She stepped into the film industry at the age of 15 and made her debut with Garikapati Rajarao's Puttillu movie in 1953. She got the much-needed breakthrough with LV Prasad's Missamma in 1955.

She not only acted in Telugu movies but also proved her mettle in the Hindi, Tamil and Kannada film industries. Having a career span of 5 decades, Jamuna acted in more than 200 movies in Telugu. Jamuna also received a national award and a couple of Filmfare awards too. Speaking about her political career, she was elected as a Congress party's MP from Rajahmundry in 1989.

Jamuna was married to Juluri Ramana Rao, a zoology professor in 1965 and then she took a break from her career. She is survived by a son Vamsee and a daughter Sravanthi. Many ace Tollywood actors mourned for her sudden demise and shared condolence messages through social media.