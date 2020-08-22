Hyderabad: Colonies embrace CCTV protection

Hyderabad: As a part of expanding community CCTV cameras network across Rachakonda Commissionerate, Minister for Labour Empowerment, Women and Child Development, Ch Malla Reddy along with Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat, inaugurated 105 Community CCTV Cameras and installed in 14 colonies of Peerzadiguda municipality area with a cost of Rs 20 lakh at Medipally police station on Friday

These cameras were installed at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime-prone areas of the localities. As on today there are 491 Community CC Cameras and 5,471 Nenu Saitham cameras installed under the limits of Medipally Police Station. According to the Police in recent past, crimes like chain snatching cases, house burglary and robbery cases were detected through CCTV footage and police was successful in recovering stolen property. Malla Reddy said it was a great initiative where the citizens with the help of police came forward and installed CCTV cameras for the security of the residents.

He appealed to the denizens to join hands for 'Safer Rachakonda' and also appealed the local public representatives to ensure installation more cameras in remaining colonies of Pheerzadiguda municipality.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said, "CCTV cameras have now become an important aspect of modern-day policing and almost 60% of the crimes are being detected with the footages and as on today 1,14,186 Community and Nenu Saitham CCTV cameras have been installed, geo-tagged under Rachakonda Commissionerate." He further, urged the denizens and public representatives to come forward and install more cameras in their respective areas.

Medchal Malkajgiri ZP Chairman M Sharatchandra Reddy, District Collector V Venkateshwarlu, Peerzadiguda Mayer Jakka Venkat Reddy, Malkajigiri traffic ACP NLN Raju, Deputy Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and corporators of Peerzadiguda Municipality, SHO Medipally and other guests attended the programme.