Hyderabad: Comorbidity major cause of Corona deaths

Hyderabad: The Health department has stated that the causes of deaths in more than half of Covid infected patients (53.87 percent) was due to their comorbidity conditions.

As much as 46.13 per cent of deaths were due to Covid-19. It may be mentioned here that the deceased count until now is 480.

Meanwhile, nearly 4,500 beds are being kept for Covid treatment in 55 corporate and private hospitals in the State, with almost all of them located in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts. As on Monday evening, 3,032 beds have been filled while 1,465 are vacant for admissions. Of the 45,00 beds, 2010 are regular beds while 1676 have oxygen support while 811 beds are equipped with the ventilator support.

In State hospitals, 8,446 beds have been made available in 55-odd government hospitals in all districts of which 2,242 are occupied and 6,204 are vacant.

In the much hyped TIMS, Gachibowli with 1,261 beds only 68 have been occupied at present while 1,193 beds are unoccupied. In Gandhi Hospital, 935 beds of 1,890 earmarked beds are occupied while the remaining 50 per cent are vacant.

The government has readied over 17,000 beds in all including nearly 9,000 in 20-odd private medical colleges, details (vacant bed position) of which, however, not mentioned in the bulletin.