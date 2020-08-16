Hyderabad: Congress braces for Statewide protest, legal battle

Hyderabad: Congress would fight a legal battle and launch a Statewide protest against the illegal demolition of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat by the government, said TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday. He was speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting at Indira Bhavan with party senior leaders to discuss the demolition of places of worship in the Secretariat and preparations for the next GHMC elections.



Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has hurt the religious sentiments by ordering the demolition of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat. Later, he committed another sin of lying to the people on the issue.

Two days after the demolition (on July 10), the Chief Minister issued a statement claiming that some damage was caused to the places of worship when debris of other structures in the Secretariat fell on them during demolition. However, a few days later, the State government filed an affidavit in the High Court announcing that all the places of worship have been razed to the ground.

The TPCC chief announced that the Congress party would file a criminal complaint against those involved and responsible for the demolition. He said all other legal steps would be taken to pursue the case at a higher level. Further, he said a Statewide agitation would be organised against the demolitions.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also condemned MIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi for their silence on the issue. "Owaisi brothers often speak about Babri Masjid which is thousands of kilometers away. But they are supporting CM KCR on the demolition of two mosques in Hyderabad. Their stand has exposed their true colours," Uttam said. He also slammed Union Minister of Home G. Kishan Reddy for his silence on the issue.

Speaking on the GHMC elections, the TPCC chief asked the party cadre to start working on the electoral rolls by helping the people on enrolment of names, corrections, etc. Uttam asked the party leaders to take up revamping the party structure in Greater Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam which would face municipal elections soon.