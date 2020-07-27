Hyderabad: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir accuses TRS govt of fudging Corona figures

Hyderabad: Congress on Sunday alleged that the modified media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health on the status of Covid-19 cases on Sunday for cases as of July 25 (till 8 pm) clearly exposes the State government's trick of hiding the real figures from public.

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir in a media statement said that there was a huge mismatch in the number of deaths occurring in Covid-19 and other hospitals across the State and the deaths being reported in media bulletin. He said many deaths due to Covid-19 were not being registered officially to show less 'mortality rate'.

He said that the death figures in the media bulletin were just 10% of actual numbers of bodies being cremated or buried at graveyards and crematoriums across the State. "If those deaths had occurred due to reasons other than coronavirus, then why were the last rites being performed silently as per Covid-19 guidelines?" he asked.

Shabbir Ali said that the present death rate, as shown in the media bulletin, was just 2.3% of the total number of positive cases reported so far. He said that various Central agencies which are tracking the Covid-19 situation have repeatedly accused the Telangana government of under-reporting the number of cases. Less number of cases will show less mortality rate and a high recovery rate.

"Why is the State government not presenting the real situation before the people? Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been trying to downplay the threat due to coronavirus since day-1. It was due to his negligent and careless attitude that hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives while lakhs of families are still suffering," he said.