Hyderabad: Congress leaders meet Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former MP and Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee (GHCC) M Anjan Kumar Yadav and other leaders met Health Minister Eatala Rajender with the demand to include Covid-19 into Arogyasri and to declare Hyderabad district as 'emergency health district.'



The delegation which comprised of Nampally incharge Feroz Khan and other leaders brought the 'pathetic' conditions prevailing in government and private hospitals to minister's notice. They also explained as to how private hospitals were charging exuberant fees even after the government giving a cap between Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,000.

The leaders demanded that the government increase testing as it was only 10 per cent and was below the mark when compared to other States. They urged the minister to ensure comprehensive contact tracing (primary and secondary) of all positive cases is done to ensure the graph of Covid-19 is flattened. "The government must regularly update the citizenry about the availability of private and government hospitals.