Hyderabad: Cops issue traffic advisory for PM’s visit to city today

Hyderabad : The Hyderabad city police issued a traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s public meeting at L B Stadium in Nampally on Friday. The traffic restrictions are to be implemented from 4 pm to 8 pm.

According to police, the traffic will be restricted / diverted or routed from Begumpet Airport to LB Stadium. The Prime Minister will proceed to LB Stadium from Begumpet Airport via Airport Y Junction, Right Turn Under PNT Fly Over, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet FlyOver, Green lands, left turn, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, VV statue, Khairtabad Flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli Junction, Right Turn, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, AR Petrol Pump Left Turn, LB Stadium and after completion of public meeting the Prime Minister will return to Begumpet Airport in the same route.



The traffic will be either stopped or diverted on a need basis around LB Stadium. The traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. towards the BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally. From Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards, SBI Gunfoundry – GPO Abids Circle - Nampally station road.



Junctions to be avoided between 4 pm to 8 pm, including Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet Flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Greenlands, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Island), Rajbhavan Road, Panjagutta, VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, may contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.