Hyderabad cops to go tough on erring drivers

Hyderabad: The city police recently conducted a survey to analyse the crime ratio and in the report it was revealed that most of the crimes are done by either cab drivers or auto drivers. Such a revelation has sent the department in a jazzy mode as the top level officers have conducted a review meeting on Monday to curb the crime done by such erring drivers. According to police sources, it is known that the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, on Monday held a high level review meeting about the issue with the Law & Order officers and traffic officers.



The commissioner instructed the traffic officers to dig the files of such drivers who have committed crimes and find out their whereabouts. If such drivers are leading a normal life without indulging into any criminal activities, then they shall be let free, but if such drivers are found to be repeated offenders then their licenses shall be cancelled and their respective unions must be reported about them.

Apart from it, the officers from the traffic department were also entrusted the duty to inform the unions to check about the previous criminal history of the person if he is joining the union. The Law & Order police were instructed to provide the required information about the repeat offenders to the traffic officers. Also the department was instructed to keep a tab on such repeat offenders by patrolling around them in civil uniform, said the official sources.

During the interacting the commissioner said that, it is very important to have a control on such erring drivers because of late it has been observed that they are the repeat offenders and the department should not leave any stone unturned to cleanse the city from crime.