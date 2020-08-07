Hyderabad: Coronavirus patient goes missing from King Koti hospital

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old man who was admitted to King Koti hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus went missing on Wednesday. He was identified as K Simha Chary, a resident of Injipur in Ibrahimpatnam.

Simha Chary works as a lab technician at a private engineering college in Meerpet. He was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms and later tested positive. While Chary was undergoing treatment, his 75-year-old mother Sambamma died and none of his family informed him about the death. However, a relative informed Chary about his mother's death and he soon left the hospital.

Chary boarded an auto to Ibrahimpatnam and called up his wife to stand outside their house to pay money to the auto. His wife confronted him for leaving the hospital and took him back to King Koti hospital.

His wife went home after he went inside the isolation ward. Later in the evening, she called her husband on the phone which remained unanswered. She then called her brother-in-law who was also admitted to the corona ward to check on Chary. He told her that Chary went out to buy fruits, leaving the phone on the hospital bed.

Chary's wife approached police who registered a missing case and launched an investigation. The police said that they are looking into the CCTV footage installed in the nearby areas as there were no cameras installed at the hospital.