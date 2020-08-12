Hyderabad: Coronavirus patient hangs self in hospital

Hyderabad: A person, aged around 60, from Karimnagar who was admitted to a private hospital in Malakpet allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hospital bathroom on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Ravinder Raj and was admitted to hospital on August 6 as he tested positive for coronavirus. Preliminary investigation revealed that the person was depressed over the fact that he contacted Coronavirus and his family members also informed that he was unhappy with his life due to personal issues, said the police. However his body was sent for post mortem at Osmania mortuary and was later handed over to deceased's family members. Since the family did not want to register any case, no case was booked, said the police.