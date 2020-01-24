Hyderabad: Corporator Mandadi Srinivas Rao inspects GHMC park works in Kukatpally
Highlights
Corporator of KPHB 114 division Mandadi Srinivas Rao on Thursday inspected the park works in GHMC land adjacent to a local mosque. He advised the...
Kukatpally: Corporator of KPHB 114 division Mandadi Srinivas Rao on Thursday inspected the park works in GHMC land adjacent to a local mosque. He advised the civic body officials to expeditiously complete the park at the earliest.
Among those who accompanied Rao during the inspection were a staffer of the horticulture wing Mamatha, local residents Bharathi, Kanthamma, Hema, Mani Jyothi, Durga, Indira, Srinu, Sharath and Mastan.
