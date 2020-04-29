Hyderabad: CP Anjani Kumar celebrates 1-year-old birthday amid coronavirus lockdown

Cyberabad CP Anjani Kumar celebrated the first birthday of a girl, Myra whose parents are away from her in the US.

Myra is staying at her grandparents' house in Barkatpura due to the lockdown and could not go back to the US to her parents -- Sandeep and Harini. To make Myra's birthday more special, her grandparents invited CP Anjani Kumar to her birthday. Anjani Kumar along with joint CPs Vishwaprasad, Ramesh, ACP Biksham Reddy and Sudhakar visited their house at Barkatpura and wished the one-year-old girl.

What turned out to be a wonder is that Anjani Kumar gifted the girl with a teddy bear covered with a mask. The CP said that the first birthday of the child is very important to their parents. Since her parents could not be present, the Hyderabad city police will celebrate her birthday, he said.

It is learned that the girl's parents visited Hyderabad last month and later flew back to the US leaving their daughter. Myra's grandparents supposed to leave for the US on March 20.

Before flying to the US, the baby's grandfather went for a health checkup at a hospital where doctors advised open heart surgery and in the meanwhile, the lockdown was announced after which they could not go to the US, a police official said.