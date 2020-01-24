Hyderabad: CP Anjani Kumar selected for 'Best Election Practices Award-2019'
City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has been selected for the ‘Best Election Practices Award-2019’ by the Election Commission of India.
He will receive the prestigious National Award for 'Best Security Practices' from the President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony on January 25 in New Delhi.
