Hyderabad CP briefs on Ganesh immersions, says it was peaceful

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand announced that the Ganesh immersion procession commenced at 6:30 AM on Saturday, with 900 Ganesha idols still awaiting immersion. A total of 25,000 idols, including smaller Ganesha figures, are scheduled for immersion today. The entire immersion procession has been conducted over a span of 40 hours.

Commissioner Anand stated that 12,034 idols were registered online, and as of yesterday, 6,300 idols had already been immersed. Additionally, he revealed that approximately 120,000 idols have been immersed in baby ponds and various other water bodies across Hyderabad.

In total, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported that around 140,000 Ganesh idols have been immersed within the Hyderabad Commissionerate. The police force has been working tirelessly for the past two days to ensure smooth proceedings, with Commissioner Anand noting that the immersion was completed ahead of schedule thanks to the cooperation of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samiti members.

Strategic planning allowed the Ganesh idols to be brought out earlier this year, with those from the South Zone being prioritised for immersion due to existing law and order concerns in sensitive areas. The idols from other regions followed suit thereafter, as explained by C.V. Anand.