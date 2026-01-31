Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar briefs on firing, says will catch suspects

A shooting incident in the heart of Hyderabad has triggered a major police operation, with authorities treating the case as a matter of utmost seriousness, City Police Commissioner Sajjanar said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder and robbery under Sections 109 and 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Special teams have been formed to track down the suspects, while a comprehensive investigation is underway.

According to preliminary findings, the accused fled the scene after the shooting, travelling through Chadarghat towards the Nimboliadda–Kachiguda area. CCTV footage suggests they changed their clothes there before walking to the Kachiguda crossroads.

Commissioner Sajjanar said investigators have gathered extensive CCTV footage, which is being examined in detail, along with other technical evidence. Police are also coordinating with officials from neighbouring commissionerates to trace the movements of the suspects.

Expressing confidence in the investigation, the commissioner said the culprits would be apprehended soon.