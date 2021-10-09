Hyderabad: Crocodile creates panic in Attapur

Locals have been frightened after seeing a crocodile in the river Musi at Attapur. The crocodile is said to have been washed away in the strong current of the stream after the gates of Gandipet and Himayatsagar have been lifted.

The curious onlookers parked their vehicles on the roadside to have a glimpse of the crocodile which ensued to the traffic jam in Attapur. On learning the incident, the police swung into action and dispersed the crowd at the same time informed the forest officials.

The forest officials rushed to the spot but failed to notice the reptile as it went back into the river stream.

All the projects in and around Hyderabad have been receiving huge inflows with the downpour on Friday evening following which the officials lifted the gates of the two projects. An alert has been issued by the IMD as more rains are predicted in the next three days.