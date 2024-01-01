Live
- Cadila Pharma CMD booked for rape following Gujarat HC's direction
- Rajnath inaugurates all-girls' Sainik School at Vrindavan
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
Hyderabad Customs seize 4.5 kg smuggled gold
Hyderabad Customs on Monday said it has seized over 4.5 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.91 crore in separate cases at the international airport here over the past two days.
Based on profiling, Hyderabad Customs officers at the airport intercepted four passengers including three women, who arrived here from Dubai on December 30 and December 31 and seized a total of 4.597 kg gold, Customs said in a release.
The seized gold includes 30 bars and two chains, they said. All the four accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, the release added. Further investigation into the matter was in progress.
