Hyderabad Customs seize 4.5 kg smuggled gold

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs on Monday said it has seized over 4.5 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.91 crore in separate cases at the international airport here over the past two days.

Based on profiling, Hyderabad Customs officers at the airport intercepted four passengers including three women, who arrived here from Dubai on December 30 and December 31 and seized a total of 4.597 kg gold, Customs said in a release.

The seized gold includes 30 bars and two chains, they said. All the four accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, the release added. Further investigation into the matter was in progress.