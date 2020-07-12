Hyderabad: DD Saptagiri to telecast online classes for govt school students

DD to telecast classes for five days in a week for students of Class I to X To adopt CBSE workbook model to assess the students' performance Teachers might be forced to do a countless number of calls to students without smartphones

Hyderabad: State School Education Department (SSED) seems clueless on how to go about rolling out online classes to the students studying from Class 1 to X in the government-run schools.



According to sources, senior officials of SSED are carrying out an elaborate exercise whether to use online web platforms to roll out the online classes or to use multiple platforms to reach out the maximum number of students.

Accordingly, the SSED has sent a request letter to Doordarshan Saptagiri channel for telecasting lessons for students of Class I to X. The lessons are expected to start from July 13, for five days.

State education department requested DD Saptagiri for online education to air lessons to the school children. And, to adopt the CBSE workbook pattern for students to do homework. But, yet to do decide on how teachers have to interact with children with no smartphones. As per the schedules, the Class I and II students will have their TV classes for two hours a day, from 11 AM to 12 non. Followed by, classes to the Class III to V from 12 noon to 1 PM. The Upper Primary and High School classes, from Classes VI to IX will be telecasted in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM.

However, classes for the students of X will be telecasted in two sessions, the sources said. The language classes will be aired from 10 AM to 11 AM and the non-language classes from 4 PM to 5 PM.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior SSED official said that it was decided to adopt the CBSE workbook model for the students to give homework and other assessment activities. This is to figure out the level of understanding of each student for evaluation and to upload the marks given to them in the School portal.

"State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has already prepared video lessons covering different subjects of all the classes. It is planned to be telecasted the same through the DD Saptagiri. Also, few more video lessons could also be prepared with the teachers as and when required," he added.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken on the interaction of teachers with the students and to instruct them how to do their homework and give other tests following the workbook pattern.

The proposal was to reach out to the students using WhatsApp. However, since every student may not have smartphones, the teachers concerned will have to interact with each student by calling them on their mobile phones and give instructions. In turn, this may lead to each teacher forced to make any number of calls or to respond to their students. Now, "efforts are on to figure out a way to address this issue," the sources said.