Hyderabad: Doctors unmask risks of not wearing it right

Hyderabad: Soon after outbreak of Covid-19, governments world over have mounted an aggressive campaign to impress upon people to follow precautionary measures such as wearing masks, using sanitisers, washing hands with soap. As a result, people took to extensively using masks and sanitisers out of fear of contracting the rapidly spreading virus. In the process, they have been found to suffer from several skin-related issues due to excessive use of masks, sanitisers.



There is so much an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) with respect to precautions that many people are experiencing skin problems like mild rashes, atopic dermatitis (skin swells and becomes dry), and in extreme cases, dry eczema (inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough skin) and psoriasis.

Dermatologists claim that excessive use of the sanitisers has led to severe skin problems like hand dermatitis and they have been getting at least 5 to 8 cases per day of skin issues.

Dr Bhumesh, a dermatologist and Associate Professor at Gandhi Medical College, said, "Since the lockdown was announced I saw many complaints of skin-related issues because of use of sanitisers on regular basis. Sanitisers are effective in eliminating the spread of disease. However, excessive use can lead to severe dryness, burning, and redness of the skin along with cracked or bleeding skin as sanitizers suck moisture from the skin."

"We have three types of skin dry, oily and normal skin the skin problems occur more in those with dry skin compared to other types. However, the sanitizers are effective in dealing with germs and bacteria but excessive usage of the same can result in killing good bacteria for people with all three types of skin," he adds further.

Dr Anand, a dermatologist at KIMS hospital, Secunderabad, explains, "The sensitivity of your skin also depends on the quality of mask and sanitizer one is using. Some sanitizer may not be suitable for your skin type. To avoid this situation, any normal soap can be used as it is suitable for all skin types."

"If you are out for work and could not find any wash basin then one can use sanitiser but after using it he/she should moisturise it so that it doesn't get dry. But, if you are home, not moving out and not in contact with anybody, there is no need to use antiseptic hand washes or sanitisers," suggests Dr Anand.

Wearing a face mask or hand gloves for too long can lead to skin breakout. Apart from sanitisers those wearing masks for a longer period are also facing fungal infections behind the ears, right where the straps of a mask would hold and acne problems because of the mask. Dr Vani Patalay, president of Telangana chapter of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) , says, "When you wear a facemask for a longer period of time, the face gets covered with a lot of sweat. The same goes with wearing gloves. This causes a side effect called 'maskne'. Sweat and heat along with friction created by the masks can lead to clogging of pores which allows the growth of acne-causing bacteria as damp environments promote bacterial growth."





HEED MASK ISSUES

• Pure cotton mask allows skin to breathe

• Wash and clean your facemask regularly

• Wash face with mild cleanser twice daily

• Keep your hands off your face

USE SANITISERS WISELY

• Wash your hands after coming from outside and apply cream moisturisers

• It is advised to use thick cream-based moisturizers which contain squalene

• If you don't have any moisturiser, apply coconut oil after every hand wash

• Keep skin hydrated, by not only moisturisers, but also through intake of water