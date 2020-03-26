Hyderabad: Dodla Venkatesh Goud instructed shopkeepers ensure social distancing in Alwyn Colony

Alwyn Colony: Local corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud instructed shopkeepers in his division to ensure social distancing by their customers.

As part of Coronavirus prevention measures, the corporator visited various grocery, general, vegetable and meat shops on Thursday and instructed shopkeepers to see that customers maintain at least 3 meters of distance from one another at their shops.

He advised shopkeepers to follow the lockdown rules and ensure that groups of people do not gather in front of their shops. He urged people to take proper precautions such as wearing of masks when they come out to buy vegetables and groceries.

Among those who were present on the occasion were ward members Chinnolla Srinivas, Kashinath Yadav, local leaders Ramchander, Pala Ashok, Raju Patel and others.