Hyderabad: DRF personnel on a spraying spree in city

Hyderabad: Eight Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) of Disaster Response Force (DRF) are retro-fitted with power spraying mechanism for speeding up the disinfectant spraying presently being done in the city. DRF aims to complete disinfectant spraying in three rounds across Hyderabad. It is beginning the first round in next two days.



Speaking on the status of disinfectant spraying to The Hans India, Viswajit Kampati, the Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management of GHMC, said, "We have completed disinfectant spraying on 90 per cent of main roads in Hyderabad once. Our target is to complete disinfectant spraying in complete city, including colonies and internal streets thrice by April 14. We have entered into colonies since yesterday (Tuesday). To speed up the spraying works we have retro-fitted LMVs with power spraying mechanism so that internal areas/colonies with narrow roads will be quickly and better covered with Disinfectant spraying."

As many as 19 DRF teams with 675 personnel are working 24X7 in 3 shifts to combat COVID - 19 in the state. DRF categorised workers in two teams, namely manual teams and jetting teams. Manual teams are spraying door to door in colonies and slums. Jetting teams are covering all main roads and major public places. As of now, 18 manual spraying machines are on the job.

"Our team is ensuring that all the logistics are in place in order to sustain the operations for another 15 days or till when it's needed. We are being proactive on social media and attending to issues being raised by netizens. Three specialised tankers for spraying of disinfectant in high-risk areas such as hospitals have also been pressed into work," said Vishwajit.

Disinfectant spraying at a brisk pace in city The GHMC has stated that its entomology wing has been making tireless efforts to control Covid-19 spread. It listed the following measures to sanitise the city and keep off the deadly virus at bay.

Sodium Hypochlorite liquid is being sprayed on roads, footpaths, surrounding areas of hospitals to kill virus as infected person might sneeze/ cough in those areas and to avoid to contact other persons.

As many as 2,375 workers and 125 units of entomology wing are working round-the-clock. Spraying is at present being done at Quarantine Centres, UPHCs and community health centres to control spread of virus.

The entomology wing is also focussing on the areas from where Corona positive cases are identified. In such areas, spraying is being carried out 2 or 3 times a day.

It informed that as many as 1000 power sprayers, 600 knapsac sprayers, 63 VMF big sprayers are kept ready for their operations. Around 15 KM radius is covered with VMF sprayer every day day. 305 portable sprayers are used from spraying in colonies.

Disinfectant spray is sprayed in 500-680 areas per day in coordination with health, GHMC officials. Sodium Hypochlorite liquid is sprayed on 5724 areas from march 22 to April 1. Disinfectant spraying in GHMC area is being monitored by three senior, 17 assistant entomologies activities.

Entomology spraying is being monitored by Additional Commissioner Rahul Raj and Chief Entomologist Rambabu.

In respect of sanitation, the GHMC is lifting garbage 6,200 to 6,400 Metric tonnes of garbage daily. GHMC is taking up special sanitation at places where positive cases reported and at reported Home Quarantine places. It is also taking special sanitation drive at isolation areas. The Entomology wing and EVDM wings taking up spraying as specified by the Government. To create awareness on prevention and precautions on spread of Coronavirus hoardings were erected at junctions and various places in the city and the staff are distributing pamphlets printed in Telugu, Urdu and English.