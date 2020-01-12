Hyderabad: Drunk men creates ruckus in Begumpet, attempts to rape woman

Drunk men created ruckus at a pub in Begumpet on Saturday night. They tried to sexually assault a woman and thrashed her boyfriend who came to her rescue.

The accused also chased the woman on bikes when she tried to escape from them. However, locals noticed the incident when the woman cried for help. They came to her rescue and alerted the police.

The Panjagutta police reached to the pub and chided the management for running the pub till late night. Meanwhile, the drunk men picked up a quarrel with the police who called up special force and arrested them.

The police also recorded the statement from the woman and registered a case. An investigation is underway.