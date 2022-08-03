Hyderabad: Dwellers protest over polluted water flow

Hyderabad: The locals living close to the Jawaharnagar dumpyard have been facing hardship for decades. Once again, the issue has come into limelight. Residents of Dammaiguda protested on Tuesday alleging polluted water from the dump-yard is being drained out to their colonies.

The protesters pointed out that they have been fighting for shifting of the dump-yard without success. Day-by-day the dumping has increased. Due to recent rain the floodwater along with polluted water flowed into the localities causing hardship to the residents.

Said Sunitha of Dammaiguda, as the dump-yard is being maintained by Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL), it is not being looked after properly. Polluted water is flowing into our colonies; smell is unbearable. Many complaints were given to GHMC, but no action has been taken till date.

Shanthi, another resident, pointed out, "We are facing hardships due to the dump-yard, as the groundwater, soil and air have been polluted due its proximity. Adding fuel to the fire is polluted water from the dump-yard is flowing to our colonies' lanes. Citing this apathy, we staged a protest to awaken the State government."