Hyderabad: Economy will be better soon, says Kishan Reddy

Kacheguda: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy advised people to participate in the country's development in line with the thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Addressing the concluding session on Saturday of the two-day national symposium on 'Future of economy: opportunities and challenges', jointly organised by Badruka Education Society, Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, in the college, here, Reddy expressed confidence that the country's economy would be better in a few days. For this people's cooperation was necessary, the minister stated.

He said digitalization would benefit the poor and weaker section to a large extent, while advising educationists to inculcate scientific spirit among the youth. Reddy claimed that Modi had unearthed black money lying with wealthy businessmen. He wished that the youth would take advantage of the opportunities being provided by the government to rise in their lives.

Among those present at the event included college chairman Mukundlal Badruka, Kishan Badruka, K G K Murthy, principal Dr K Someswar Rao, Prof.Abhiramakrishna, Rajesh Agarwal, Krishna, Janakiram, lecturers and students.