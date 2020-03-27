Hyderabad: EFLU strictly abiding by government regulations

Osmania University: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has been under lockdown since 22 March 2020 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the country is placed in lockdown till April 14 to halt the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prevent a public health disaster.

The university suspended classwork and closed down hostels including Basheer Hostel, Akka Mahadevi hostel for women, and Mahalaqa Bai Chanda hostel for women. All Indian students vacated the hostels before 20 March, 2020. After the face-to-face mode of teaching was suspended, the University has been offering online classes to students of regular courses since19 March, 2020.

However, the university is providing hostel facility to 77 foreign students (46 men, 31 women) – from countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Yemen – at Tagore International Hostel for Men and Amrita Pritam International Hostel for Women. All these students are staying inside their respective hostels and are offered regular health check-ups by the University Medical Officer at the Health Centre located on the Campus.

Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, emphasised that, "as citizens of this country, it is our collective responsibility to follow the guidelines given by the Government of India in fighting against COVID-19. He commended the great service being rendered by the healthcare professionals." Students were advised to visit the university website from time to time to get the latest information and developments.