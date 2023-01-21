Hyderabad: EFLU student ends life by jumping from hostel building

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman identified as Anjali (22) a student of English and Foreign Languages University allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a hostel building on Saturday.



It is learnt that Anjali was pursuing MA (English) course staying at MBC Hostel Seethapalmandi and she hails from Haryana.

The police believes that Anjali might have slipped into depression over family issues and took the extreme step.

the Osmania University police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation underway.