Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused handed over to family

Finally, the bodies of accused who killed in an encounter while recreating the crime scene in Disha's case have been handed over to their families today after a second autopsy.

The AIIMS doctors conducted the autopsy for about four hours in the presence of the family of the accused and the video of the post-mortem will be submitted to the court in a day or two. The bodies of the accused have been sent to their native places in two ambulances.

Families of the accused are likely to conduct the last rites today.

In a press meet, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Sravan Kumar said that the autopsy was conducted without any involvement of the Gandhi Hospital doctors.