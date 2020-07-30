Hyderabad: ESI Hospital to allocate beds for Coroma patients

Hyderabad: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy instructed the officials of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department to allocate 50 beds for Covid care facility in ESI hospital, Nacharam, for the Insured Persons (IP)s. Holding a review meet held at his chamber in Secretariat, he asked the officials to ensure all necessary medical services to the 19 lakh IPs across the ESI hospitals and make necessary arrangements for conducting 'medicine kit' distribution camp for the patients suffering from kidney ailments and cancer.

Speaking to Employment and Training Department officials, the Labour Minister instructed them to start new trades and ensure the grants are released for the state under centrally sponsored schemes. He asked the officials to send the proposals to the central government in this regard.

Interacting with the labour department officials he asked them to ensure that labour cess should be directly transferred to the Labour Department from Municipalities and also instructed the officials to complete the process of division in Labour Welfare Board and Construction Boards as soon as possible. He asked the officials to conduct a meeting with GHMC and other municipalities' officials soon in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, Secretary Ahmed Nadeem and other head of departments.