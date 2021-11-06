  • Menu
Hyderabad: Ex-Maoist gang held for looting people

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat (File/Photo)

The Yadadri Special Operations Team (SOT) police on Friday arrested a former Maoist gang for allegedly looting people on the highway after threatening them with guns, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.

The prime accused was identified as Pittala Srinivas who knew about manufacturing of guns. The CP further added that the four people who were arrested were the members of Janashakti party. Three guns, one country gun, six detonators, 15 gas cylinders, one two-wheeler, a drilling machine were seized, the CP added.

